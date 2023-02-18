NSE rejig: Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to be included in some indices

NSE rejig: Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to be included in some indices3 min read . 12:54 AM IST
- No changes are being made in Nifty 50 and Nifty50 Equal Weight indices
Adani Group's two companies will make their way into the Nifty indices from 31 March 2023. The two companies from the embattled Adani Group that have made it into the National Stock Exchange of India are Adani Wilmar and Adani Power.
As per the official statement by the Nifty, Adani Wilmar is to be included in Nifty Next 50 Index whereas Adani Power will be included in the Nifty Next 500 Index and Nifty Midcap 150 Index, respectively from 31 March 2023.
The Index Maintenance sub-committee (equity) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review, the NSE said in a press statement on Friday.
As many as 20 companies have been excluded from this index, including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, etc
These replacements will also apply to Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 index.
Under Nifty Midcap 150, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, ABB India, and Page Industries, nine other companies will be excluded. In this category, the new entrants include Adani Power, One 97 Communication, Gland Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Biocon Ltd, and eight others.
Adani Wilmar will also be excluded from Nifty Midcap 100 while Adani Power will be among the 14 companies that will replace the indices.
EXCLUDED: Bandhan Bank Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, MphasiS Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd.
INCLUDED: ABB India Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Canara Bank, Page Industries Ltd, and Varun Beverages Ltd.
EXCLUDED: Alok Industries Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, 10 Metro Brands Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd
INCLUDED: Bikaji Foods International Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Global Health Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their three-day winning run to close down by half a percent on Friday due to selling in financial and IT shares amid weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 316.94 points or 0.52% to settle at 61,002.57 as 22 constituents ended in the red.
