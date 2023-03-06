NSE rejigs indices, excludes 4 Adani stocks from Nifty Alpha 50 index. What does this mean?2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- As per the NSE statement, a total of 14 stocks are excluded from the Nifty Alpha 50 index, of which, four are Adani stocks. These are -- Adani Enterprise, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) rejigged its indices on Monday. The exchange has excluded four Adani firms from its Nifty Alpha 50 list. Notably, NSE removed the majority of Adani firms from its alpha indexes either for Nifty 100 or Nifty 200. The replacement is done on account of a quarterly review of strategy indices. These changes will come into effect from March 31, 2023.
