The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) rejigged its indices on Monday. The exchange has excluded four Adani firms from its Nifty Alpha 50 list. Notably, NSE removed the majority of Adani firms from its alpha indexes either for Nifty 100 or Nifty 200. The replacement is done on account of a quarterly review of strategy indices. These changes will come into effect from March 31, 2023.

