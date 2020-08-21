NSE has announced to replace certain stocks from various Nifty indices including Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100 . The replacement of stocks in various indices was done as part of NSE's periodic review. The change in the index constituents was announced on Thursday and will become effective later this year from September 25. Read on to know the change in constituents of the above mentioned indices.

Nifty 50

Divi's Laboratories (DIVISLAB) and SBI Life Insurance (SBILIFE) will replace Bharti Infratel (INFRATEL) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Nifty 50 constitutes the 50 largest companies listed on the exchange. These replacements will also be applicable to NIFTY50 Equal Weight Index.

Nifty Next 50

Nifty Next 50 includes the next 50 bluechip companies in large cap universe . The following companies will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index:

Divi's Laboratories (DIVISLAB)

NHPC (NHPC)

Page Industries (PAGEIND)

SBI Life Insurance (SBILIFE)

Shriram Transport Finance (SRTRANSFIN)

The following companies will be included in the NIfty Next 50 index:

Adani Green Energy (ADANIGREEN)

Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM)

Bharti Infratel (INFRATEL)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI)

Tata Consumer Products (TATACONSUM)

Nifty 100

The following companies will be excluded from the Nifty 100 index:

NHPC (NHPC)

Page Industries (PAGEIND)

Shriram Transport Finance (SRTRANSFIN)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL)

The following companies will be included in the Nifty 100 index:

Adani Green Energy (ADANIGREEN)

Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI)

Tata Consumer Products (TATACONSUM)

The above replacements in Nifty 100 index will also be applicable to NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index.





