NSE rejigs Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100. Here's the change in index constituents1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
The replacement of stocks in various indices was done as part of NSE's periodic review.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The replacement of stocks in various indices was done as part of NSE's periodic review.
NSE has announced to replace certain stocks from various Nifty indices including Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100 . The replacement of stocks in various indices was done as part of NSE's periodic review. The change in the index constituents was announced on Thursday and will become effective later this year from September 25. Read on to know the change in constituents of the above mentioned indices.
NSE has announced to replace certain stocks from various Nifty indices including Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100 . The replacement of stocks in various indices was done as part of NSE's periodic review. The change in the index constituents was announced on Thursday and will become effective later this year from September 25. Read on to know the change in constituents of the above mentioned indices.
Divi's Laboratories (DIVISLAB) and SBI Life Insurance (SBILIFE) will replace Bharti Infratel (INFRATEL) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Nifty 50 constitutes the 50 largest companies listed on the exchange. These replacements will also be applicable to NIFTY50 Equal Weight Index.
Nifty Next 50
Nifty Next 50 includes the next 50 bluechip companies in large cap universe . The following companies will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index:
The following companies will be included in the NIfty Next 50 index:
Nifty 100
The following companies will be excluded from the Nifty 100 index:
The following companies will be included in the Nifty 100 index:
The above replacements in Nifty 100 index will also be applicable to NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated