NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has re-organized Nifty indices from large-cap to small cap stocks. A host of stocks have been excluded and included. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices on Thursday. In Nifty 50, Adani Enterprises has replaced Shree Cement. The new changes will come into effect from September 30, 2022.

Here's the full list of replacements in stocks:

Nifty 50

Nifty 50 is a diversified 50 stock index accounting for 13 sectors of the economy. It is used for a variety of purposes such as benchmarking fund portfolios, index-based derivatives, and index funds.

From September 30, Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises will be listed under Nifty 50 which is the benchmark of NSE. The company has replaced Shree Cements, one of the biggest cement makers in Northern India.

Adani Enterprises departs from the Nifty Next 50 list of stocks, while Shree Cement enters the Next 50 list.

This replacement will also be applicable to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

Nifty Next 50

The represents 50 companies from NIFTY 100 after excluding the NIFTY 50 companies.

A total of seven stocks have been replaced under the index.

The stocks that are excluded from the index are - Adani Enterprises, Jubilant Foodworks, Lupin, MindTree, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India, and Zydus Lifesciences.

These stocks will be replaced by Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Catering, and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Mphasis, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Shree Cement.

Nifty 500

The index represents the top 500 companies based on full market capitalisation from the eligible universe.

A total of 18 stocks have been rejigged here.

The stocks which will exit the Nifty 500 from September 30 are -- Advanced Enzyme Tech, Eris Lifesciences, Glenmark Life Sciences, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Hemisphere Properties India, Indo Count Industries, IRCON International, MindTree, NESCO, Railtel Corporation Of India, Sequent Scientific, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spicejet, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Steel Long Products, UCO Bank, Vakrangee, and Venky's (India).

The stocks to enter the index are -- Adani Wilmar, Aether Industries, Bharat Rasayan, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Greenpanel Industries, JBM Auto, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NIIT, Olectra Greentech, Patanjali Foods, Raymond, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sharda Cropchem, Swan Energy, Tejas Networks, Transport Corporation of India, and Vedant Fashions.

These replacements will also apply to Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 index.

Nifty 100

The index is a diversified 100-stock index representing major sectors of the economy based on full market capitalisation from NIFTY 500. It tracks the behavior of a combined portfolio of two indices viz. NIFTY 50 and NIFTY Next 50.

A total of six stocks have been replaced in the Nifty 100 index effective from September 30.

The stocks to exit the index are - Jubilant Foodworks, Lupin, Mindtree, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India, and Zydus Lifesciences.

The stocks to be included in the list are - Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Mphasis, and Samvardhana Motherson International.

These replacements will also be applicable to the Nifty100 Equal Weight index.

Nifty Midcap 150

The index represents the next 150 companies (companies ranked 101-250) based on full market capitalisation from the NIFTY 500. This index intends to measure the performance of mid-market capitalisation companies.

A total of 12 stocks have been excluded from this index. These are -- Adani Total Gas, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics, IDBI Bank, IRCTC, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Mphasis, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation.

These 12 stocks will be replaced by Adani Wilmar, Devyani International, Jubilant Foodworks, KPR Mills, Lupin, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Patanjali Foods, Poonawalla Fincorp, PNB, Steel Authority of India, Vedant Fashions, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Nifty Smallcap 250

The index represents the balance of 250 companies (companies ranked 251-500) from NIFTY 500. This index intends to measure the performance of small market capitalisation companies.

A whopping 20 stocks have been replaced in this index. The stocks to exit the index are - Advanced Enzyme, Devyani International, Eris Lifesciences, Glenmark Life Sciences, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Hemisphere Properties India, Indo Count Industries, IRCON International, K.P.R. Mill, NESCO, Poonawalla Fincorp, RailTel, Sequent Scientific, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spicejet, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Steel Long Products, UCO Bank, Vakrangee, and Venky's (India).

The stocks to enter the index from September 30 are --- Aether Industries, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Rasayan, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Greenpanel Industries, IDBI Bank, JBM Auto, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, NIIT, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Raymond, Sharda Cropchem, Swan Energy, Tejas Networks and Transport Corporation of India.