NSE rejigs Nifty indices. Check list of stocks to be included from 30 Sept

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has re-organized Nifty indices from large-cap to small cap stocks. A host of stocks have been excluded and included. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices on Thursday. In Nifty 50, Adani Enterprises has replaced Shree Cement. The new changes will come into effect from September 30, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}