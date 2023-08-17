The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices as listed hereunder. These changes shall become effective from September 29, 2023 (close of September 28, 2023).

Nifty Next 50

The following companies are being excluded:

1 ACC Ltd. ACC

2 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. NYKAA

3 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFCAMC

4 Indus Towers Ltd. INDUSTOWER

5 Page Industries Ltd. PAGEIND

The following companies are being included:

1 Punjab National Bank PNB

2 Shriram Finance Ltd. SHRIRAMFIN

3 Trent Ltd. TRENT

4 TVS Motor Company Ltd. TVSMOTOR

5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ZYDUSLIFE

Nifty 500

The following companies are being excluded:

1 BASF India Ltd. BASF

2 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. GARFIBRES

3 Godrej Agrovet Ltd. GODREJAGRO

4 Greenpanel Industries Ltd. GREENPANEL

5 Hikal Ltd. HIKAL

6 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. HGS

7 IFB Industries Ltd. IFBIND

8 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. IBREALEST

9 Jindal Worldwide Ltd. JINDWORLD

10 Kennametal India Ltd. KENNAMET

11 Keystone Realtors Ltd. RUSTOMJEE

12 Mahindra Logistics Ltd. MAHLOG

13 NOCIL Ltd. NOCIL

14 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. TMB

15 TCI Express Ltd. TCIEXP

16 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNSBRANDS

17 Transport Corporation of India Ltd. TCI

18 UFLEX Ltd. UFLEX

The following companies are being included:

1 Allcargo Logistics Ltd. ALLCARGO

2 Alok Industries Ltd. ALOKINDS

3 Gillette India Ltd. GILLETTE

4 Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. GLS

5 Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. GPIL

6 IRCON International Ltd. IRCON

7 Jindal Saw Ltd. JINDALSAW

8 Kaynes Technology India Ltd. KAYNES

9 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. KIRLFER

10 Minda Corporation Ltd. MINDACORP

11 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. PGHL

12 Safari Industries (India) Ltd. SAFARI

13 Saregama India Ltd SAREGAMA

14 Sheela Foam Ltd. SFL

15 Symphony Ltd. SYMPHONY

16 Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. SYRMA

17 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. UJJIVANSFB

18 Usha Martin Ltd. USHAMART

The above replacements will also be applicable to Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 index.

Nifty 100

The following companies are being excluded:

1 ACC Ltd. ACC

2 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. NYKAA

3 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFCAMC

4 Indus Towers Ltd. INDUSTOWER

5 Page Industries Ltd. PAGEIND

The following companies are being included:

1 Punjab National Bank PNB

2 Shriram Finance Ltd. SHRIRAMFIN

3 Trent Ltd. TRENT

4 TVS Motor Company Ltd. TVSMOTOR

5 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ZYDUSLIFE

6 Tata Motors Ltd. DVR TATAMTRDVR

The above replacements will also be applicable to Nifty100 Equal Weight index.

Nifty Midcap 150

The following companies are being excluded:

1 Aavas Financiers Ltd. AAVAS

2 Affle (India) Ltd. AFFLE

3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. ALKYLAMINE

4 Clean Science and Technology Ltd. CLEAN

5 Fine Organic Industries Ltd. FINEORG

6 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. HAPPSTMNDS

7 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. NAM-INDIA

8 Punjab National Bank PNB

9 Shriram Finance Ltd. SHRIRAMFIN

10 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. TTML

11 Trent Ltd. TRENT

12 TVS Motor Company Ltd. TVSMOTOR

13 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ZYDUSLIFE

The following companies are being included:

1 ACC Ltd. ACC

2 Bank of Maharashtra MAHABANK

3 Bharat Dynamics Ltd. BDL

4 Carborundum Universal Ltd. CARBORUNIV

5 Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. FACT

6 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. NYKAA

7 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFCAMC

8 Indus Towers Ltd. INDUSTOWER

9 Jindal Stainless Ltd. JSL

10 KPIT Technologies Ltd. KPITTECH

11 Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. MAZDOCK

12 Page Industries Ltd. PAGEIND

13 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. RVNL

Nifty Smallcap 250

The following companies are being excluded:

1 Bank of Maharashtra MAHABANK

2 BASF India Ltd. BASF

3 Bharat Dynamics Ltd. BDL

4 Carborundum Universal Ltd. CARBORUNIV

5 Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. FACT

6 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. GARFIBRES

7 Godrej Agrovet Ltd. GODREJAGRO

8 Greenpanel Industries Ltd. GREENPANEL

9 Hikal Ltd. HIKAL

10 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. HGS

11 IFB Industries Ltd. IFBIND

12 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. IBREALEST

13 Jindal Stainless Ltd. JSL

14 Jindal Worldwide Ltd. JINDWORLD

15 Kennametal India Ltd. KENNAMET

16 Keystone Realtors Ltd. RUSTOMJEE

17 KPIT Technologies Ltd. KPITTECH

18 Mahindra Logistics Ltd. MAHLOG

19 Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. MAZDOCK

20 NOCIL Ltd. NOCIL

21 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. RVNL

22 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. TMB

23 TCI Express Ltd. TCIEXP

24 TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNSBRANDS

25 Transport Corporation of India Ltd. TCI

26 UFLEX Ltd. UFLEX

The following companies are being included:

1 Aavas Financiers Ltd. AAVAS

2 Affle (India) Ltd. AFFLE

3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. ALKYLAMINE

4 Allcargo Logistics Ltd. ALLCARGO

5 Alok Industries Ltd. ALOKINDS

6 Clean Science and Technology Ltd. CLEAN

7 Fine Organic Industries Ltd. FINEORG

8 Gillette India Ltd. GILLETTE

9 Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. GLS

10 Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. GPIL

11 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. HAPPSTMNDS

12 IRCON International Ltd. IRCON

13 Jindal Saw Ltd. JINDALSAW

14 Kaynes Technology India Ltd. KAYNES

15 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. KIRLFER

16 Minda Corporation Ltd. MINDACORP

17 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. NAM-INDIA

18 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. PGHL

19 Safari Industries (India) Ltd. SAFARI

20 Saregama India Ltd SAREGAMA

21 Sheela Foam Ltd. SFL

22 Symphony Ltd. SYMPHONY

23 Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. SYRMA

24 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. TTML

25 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. UJJIVANSFB

26 Usha Martin Ltd. USHAMART

Nifty Midcap Select

The following companies are being excluded:

1 Laurus Labs Ltd. LAURUSLABS

2 Punjab National Bank PNB

3 Shriram Finance Ltd. SHRIRAMFIN

4 Trent Ltd. TRENT

5 TVS Motor Company Ltd. TVSMOTOR

6 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ZYDUSLIFE

The following companies are being included:

1 Abbott India Ltd. ABBOTINDIA

2 Coforge Ltd. COFORGE

3 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFCAMC

4 Page Industries Ltd. PAGEIND

5 Polycab India Ltd. POLYCAB

6 Power Finance Corporation Ltd. PFC

Nifty Midcap 50

The following companies are being excluded:

1 Honeywell Automation India Ltd. HONAUT

2 Punjab National Bank PNB

3 Shriram Finance Ltd. SHRIRAMFIN

4 Trent Ltd. TRENT

5 TVS Motor Company Ltd. TVSMOTOR

6 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. ZYDUSLIFE

The following companies are being included:

1 ACC Ltd. ACC

2 Dalmia Bharat Ltd. DALBHARAT

3 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFCAMC

4 Indraprastha Gas Ltd. IGL

5 Indus Towers Ltd. INDUSTOWER

6 Page Industries Ltd. PAGEIND

