NSE removed 1,010 stocks tightening margin trading collateral rules: Report

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed 1,010 stocks including companies like Adani Power, Yes Bank, Suzlon, Bharat Dynamics, and Paytm, effective starting August 1, 2024, reported Moneycontrol.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published14 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) removed 1,010 stocks from its list of eligible stocks for margin trading.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) removed 1,010 stocks from its list of eligible stocks for margin trading.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a recent circular announced that the exchange has cracked down on the list of stocks eligible to be used as collateral for margin funding, reported Moneycontrol.

Out of the list of 1,730 eligible stocks, the exchange has removed 1,010 stocks including companies like Adani Power, Yes Bank, Suzlon, Bharat Dynamics, and Paytm, effective starting August 1, 2024, as per the report.

Also Read | Demat account additions cross 40 lakh for the fourth time in June: Market Insights

As per the NSE circular, the exchange will only accept collateral for the securities traded at least 99 per cent of the days in the last six months with an impact cost of up to 0.1 per cent for an order value of 1 lakh, from August 1.

What does this mean for a trader or an investor?

A financial institution like a bank or a non-banking financial company (NBFC) keeps an asset as collateral in exchange for a loan to maintain security in case of a default. The money lent can be recovered by selling the asset, in case the borrower declares bankruptcy or loan defaults.

Assets like houses, cars, and gold even company stocks can be leveraged to get a loan in exchange. In this case, the broker offers a short-term loan in exchange for the existing shares held by the trader, but the exception is that not every company shares are eligible to be leveraged for a loan.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex end at record highs; what drove the Indian stock market today?

The market regulator sets certain rules to ensure that the shares which comply with the set rules are allowed to be mortgaged to receive a loan. The regulatory crackdown is now resulting in the list of shares to reduce in the coming time.

Stocks like Adani Power, Yes Bank, Suzlon, HUDCO, Bharat Dynamics, Bharti Hexacom, IRB Infra, NBCC, Paytm, Inox Wind, and JBM Auto will be part of the exclusion from the list of stocks eligible to be used as collateral for margin funding. The total number of stocks excluded from the list stands at 1,010 stocks.

What is Margin Trading?

The fundamental concept of taking a loan to buy something now and paying for it later is what it is for ‘margin trade financing’. The ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ process in margin trade financing (MTF) allows investors to buy shares for a fraction of the current price. The rest of the money is paid by the broker in exchange for an interest, like a loan.

Also Read | Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1.72 lakh cr; TCS leads the pack

What does this crackdown mean for the market?

The method of margin trading benefits both the trader and the broker, as the trader can make big bets with access to the bigger capital, and the brokerage earns interest from the loan given to the trader.

The impact of this new order will be a reduction in risk related to funding. The stocks remaining on the list have very high liquidity and are considered to be strong stocks, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.

Also Read | IPOs next week: Four new public issues, one listing to hit primary market

Investors pledge their shares with the broker, and then the broker pledges these shares with the clearing corporation, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting Ashish Rathi, director at HDFC Securities.

The process of pledging shares with the clearing corporation will be affected due to the corporation accepting fewer shares than before according to the new rules, as per the report. It will not have much impact on the margin trading facility book because strong and liquid stocks remain on the list, said Rathi, as per the CNBC-TV18 report.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 04:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNSE removed 1,010 stocks tightening margin trading collateral rules: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue