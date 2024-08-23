NSE replaces Divi’s Laboratories, LTIMindtree by BEL & Trent In Nifty 50

NSE said the changes in the Nifty 50 index will take effect on September 30, 2024

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Trade Now
mint
mint

NSE on Friday announced rejig of Nifty equity indices, effective September 30.

According to a statement by the NSE, Divi’s Laboratories and LTIMindtree will be replaced by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Trent in the Nifty 50 index.

“Trent and BEL have been included in the Nifty 50 index as the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of these companies within eligible universe is at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituents, which were Divis and LTIMindtree,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Lupin, KIMS, Aurobindo Pharma among pharma stock picks by Axis Securities

While Divi's Laboratories was included in the Nifty 50 index in 2020, LTIMindtree was added last year.

In the Nifty 50 index, only those stocks are included which are available for trading in the futures & options (F&O) segment.

Nifty Junior

Divi’s Laboratories and Trent after being removed from the Nifty 50 index, will now be included in the Nifty Junior or the Next 50 index.

BHEL, JSW Energy, Macrotech, NHPC and Union Bank of India stocks have also been added in the Nifty Junior, the stock exchange said.

Also Read | Reliance, Zomato among 5 largecap stocks that may rise 14-25%, say brokerages

Marico, SBI Cards, Berger Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, and SRF have been removed from the Next 50 index.

Nifty Bank

In the Nifty Bank index, Bandhan Bank has been excluded and Canara Bank has been added.

Nifty PSE index

IRFC has been included in the Nifty PSE and LIC has been excluded.

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged up in volatile trade on Friday following buying in blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid mixed global trends.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

The NSE Nifty edged up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 24,823.15 registering gains for the seventh session in a row.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.15 per cent, however the midcap index fell 0.66 per cent.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNSE replaces Divi’s Laboratories, LTIMindtree by BEL & Trent In Nifty 50

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue