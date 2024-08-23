NSE replaces Divi’s Laboratories, LTIMindtree by BEL & Trent In Nifty 50

NSE said the changes in the Nifty 50 index will take effect on September 30, 2024

NSE on Friday announced rejig of Nifty equity indices, effective September 30.

"Trent and BEL have been included in the Nifty 50 index as the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of these companies within eligible universe is at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituents, which were Divis and LTIMindtree," the NSE statement said.

While Divi's Laboratories was included in the Nifty 50 index in 2020, LTIMindtree was added last year.

In the Nifty 50 index, only those stocks are included which are available for trading in the futures & options (F&O) segment.

Nifty Junior Divi's Laboratories and Trent after being removed from the Nifty 50 index, will now be included in the Nifty Junior or the Next 50 index.

BHEL, JSW Energy, Macrotech, NHPC and Union Bank of India stocks have also been added in the Nifty Junior, the stock exchange said.

Marico, SBI Cards, Berger Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, and SRF have been removed from the Next 50 index.

Nifty Bank In the Nifty Bank index, Bandhan Bank has been excluded and Canara Bank has been added.

Nifty PSE index IRFC has been included in the Nifty PSE and LIC has been excluded.

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged up in volatile trade on Friday following buying in blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid mixed global trends.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21.

The NSE Nifty edged up 11.65 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 24,823.15 registering gains for the seventh session in a row.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.15 per cent, however the midcap index fell 0.66 per cent.