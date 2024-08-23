NSE replaces Divi’s Laboratories, LTIMintree by BEL & Trent In Nifty 50

NSE on Friday announced rejig of Nifty equity indices, effective September 30.
According to a statement by the NSE, Divi’s Laboratories and LTIMintree will be replaced by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Trent in the Nifty 50 index.
“Trent and BEL have been included in the Nifty 50 index as the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of these companies within eligible universe is at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituents, which were Divis and LTIMindtree,” the NSE statement said.
While Divi's Laboratories was included in the Nifty 50 index in 2020, LTIMindtree was added last year.
