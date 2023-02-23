NSE restricts traders from using 61 words like mutual funds, advisor among others
- The reason behind this development is to prevent investors from getting misled to the fact that the traders are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration
The National Stock Exchange or NSE on Thursday restricted members and authorised persons from using names such as advisor, mutual funds, mutual fund services, capital manager, fund advisor, and asset/wealth/portfolio management among others.
