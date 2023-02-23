The National Stock Exchange or NSE on Thursday restricted members and authorised persons from using names such as advisor, mutual funds, mutual fund services, capital manager, fund advisor, and asset/wealth/portfolio management among others.
The Mumbai-based stock exchange said it creates a wrong impression among investors.
“It is observed by Exchange that Trading Members/Authorized Persons are using words such as Advisors, Asset/Wealth/Portfolio Management etc. in their name which is misleading and may indicate to the clients/investors that the Trading Members/Authorized Persons are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration for those services with SEBI/other regulators," NSE said in a statement.
"The name of Trading Member/Authorized Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered," the circular read.
The reason behind this development is to prevent investors from getting misled to the fact that the traders are registered for offering services other than broking services without having the applicable registration.
After this order, the members can only use the listed nomenclatures only if they have registered themselves in that capacity with SEBI or with other regulators. However, it may be noted that the list provided is illustrative and not exhaustive, the circular clarified.
Here are the 61 words that the exchange has listed that are not permitted to be used by traders. Full list below:
11. Capital Adviser/Advisor
19. Independant Financial Adviser/IFA
21. Investment Adviser/Advisor
22. Investment consultancy
23. Investment consultancy services
24. Investment consultant/s
25. Investment consulting
30. Multi Wealth investments
35. Portfolio consultancy
36. Portfolio consultants
42. wealth adviser/s or wealth advisor/s
44. wealth advisory services
Further, the NSE has advised traders to comply with this order in the exchange and also with the Registrar of Companies by 31 March, 2023 in case the listed nomenclatures are being used.
