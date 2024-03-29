NSE revises lot size of derivative contracts for 54 largecap, midcap and 75 SME stocks; Details here
The derivative lot size for 42 stocks will be decreased, effective from April 26 for expiries in May 2024 and beyond. Key stocks impacted include Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, SBI, and L&T.
National Stock Exchange, on March 28, issued a circular announcing revisions in the market lot sizes of derivative contracts for 54 individual stocks among the 182 stocks with such contracts.
