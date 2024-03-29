National Stock Exchange, on March 28, issued a circular announcing revisions in the market lot sizes of derivative contracts for 54 individual stocks among the 182 stocks with such contracts.

The derivative lot size for 42 stocks will be decreased, effective from April 26 for expiries in May 2024 and beyond. Key stocks impacted include Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, SBI, and L&T.

“In pursuance of SEBI guidelines for periodic revision of lot sizes for derivatives contracts specified in the SEBI circular CIR/MRD/DP/14/2015 dated July 13, 2015, the market lots of derivatives contracts shall be revised," the stock exchange said in the notification.

The derivative lot size of 128 stocks remains unchanged, encompassing companies such as Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Adani Enterprises.

For 6 stocks, the lot size has been increased, including Zee Entertainment, Polycab India, Navin Flourine, Dalmia Bharat, Bandhan Bank, and Atul. This adjustment will be effective from April 26 for expiries in July 2024 and beyond, with only the July 2024 far-month contract being revised. May and June contracts will maintain the current market lots.

Conversely, the lot size for the remaining 6 stocks will be decreased, following a new multiple. These stocks comprise Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Power Finance Corporation, Grasim Industries, Godrej Properties, and Tata Power. The change for these stocks will also take effect on April 26 for expiries in July 2024 and beyond.

The stock exchange has also lowered the lot size for 75 actively traded stocks in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, while maintaining the lot size for 216 other stocks.

The exchange conducts biannual reviews of the lot size for currently active securities on its SME platform.

Consequently, the lot size has been reduced for 75 active securities, including Agni Green Power, Atmastco, Basilic Fly Studio, Cellecor Gadgets, Docmode Health Tech, Digikore Studios, Fonebox Retail, Jet Knitwears, Madhusudan Masala, Mono Pharmacare, Sungarner Energies, Srivari Spices, Thaai Casting, and Viviana Power Tech. This adjustment in lot size will take effect from April 29, 2024.

Moreover, the lot size for 216 stocks, such as Baweja Studios, Net Avenue Technologies, Varanium Cloud, Crop Life Science, C P S Shapers, Drone Destination, Electro Force, Global Pet Industries, Gretex Industries, IBL Finance, Master Components, Milton Industries, Pratham EPC Projects, Prolife Industries, Quicktouch Technologies, Sona Machinery, and Wise Travel India, remained unaltered.

The exchange has established a standardized lot size for both the initial public offers launched on the Emerge platform and SME stocks traded in the secondary market.

