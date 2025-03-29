NSE revises lot sizes of Derivative Contracts on certain Indices including Bank Nifty. Check here for details

Derivative Contracts: National Stock Exchange of India Limited or NSE through its circular dated 28 March 2025 has revised the Market Lot of Derivative Contracts on certain Indices. The circular comes in effect from 25 April 2025.

Change in lot sizes of Contracts and details The Bank Nifty lot size as per the NSE circular would increase from 30 to 35 with the change, while the Nifty Mid Select or Midcap Nifty lot size, which stood at 120 earlier will now increase to 140.

Nevertheless the market lots of derivative’s contracts including the Nifty 50, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Next 50 remain unchanged, the NSE said in its circular on March 28. Thus NSE has left the lot sizes for important indexes unchanged

NSE however has clarified that the existing contracts that expire in April, May, or June 2025 will continue to use their current lot sizes, while new contracts starting with the July 2025 expiry will be subject to the modified lot sizes. Additionally, the NSE statement stated that the updated lot sizes will be shown in all quarterly contracts that are available for trading starting on April 25, 2025.

“All quarterly contracts available for trading from trade date of April 25, 2025, onwards will be with the revised market lot size” said the NSE circular".

All new contracts generated from end of the day of April 24, 2025, and available for trading from April 25, 2024, onwards will be with the revised market lot size , read the circular

The day spread order book will not be available for the combination contract of May 2025 – July 2025 and June 2025 –July 2025 expiries

About Derivatives Lot size The minimal number of units that must be bought or sold in a single derivative arrangement is known as the lot size. Although the lot size determines their exposure and the required margin, traders are not required to pay the full contract value up front because derivatives are leveraged instruments.