NSE revises quantity freeze limits for derivative contracts from September 2025 — Check details here

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced on 29 August 2025 that it has revised the quantity freeze limits for derivative contracts effective September 2025, according to a circular released on Friday.

The stock exchange circular disclosed that the updated quantity freeze limits for the derivative contracts will be effective from 1 September 2025, according to the filing data.

“As per the computation methodology mentioned in the circular, the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on indices shall be applicable as under w.e.f. 1 September 2025,” according to the exchange filing.

What are the revised quantity freeze limits? NSE disclosed that the updated quantity freeze limits are as follows:

1. Bank Nifty now stands at 900 — compared to their earlier 600 limit.

2. Nifty now stands at 1,800 — remains unchanged from its earlier 1,800 levels.

3. Fin Nifty now stands at 1,800 — unchanged from its earlier 1,800 levels.

4. Mid-cap Nifty now stands at 2,800 — unchanged from earlier 1,800 levels.

5. Nifty Next 50 now stands at 600 — unchanged from its earlier 600 levels.

The latest round of revision changes the limit for the futures and option contracts operating in the Bank Nifty index, while others remain same as the previous update.

The earlier quantity freeze limits cited above, which came into effect from May 2025, have been sourced from the online brokerage firm Zerodha's official website.

What is a quantity freeze limit? Quantity freeze limits in the Indian derivative market are a safeguard imposed on investments that cap the maximum order size of futures or options contracts. The stock exchanges impose this ‘quantity freeze limit’ to prevent sudden, erroneous, or manipulative trades in the Indian stock market.

If an investor wants to place a bigger order than the quantity freeze limit, the exchange will automatically reject the larger-than-freeze-limit order, which can potentially disrupt market stability.

The stock exchange also informed the traders and investors to update their systems with the revised contract details before the effective date of 1 September 2025. They also said that the updated contract files are available for download from the NSE's extranet server and the official website.

“Members are advised to load the updated contract.gz and NSE_FO_contract_ddmmyyyy.csv.gz file in the trading application before trading on the effective date. This file can be obtained from the directory faoftp/faocommon on the Extranet server,” said NSE in its circular released on Friday.

