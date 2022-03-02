Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NSE revises quantity freeze limits for Nifty, Nifty Financial Services F&O contracts

The National Stock Exchange (NSE)
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Livemint

  • Members are advised to take the updated contract.gz file available on extranet path faoftp/faocommon before trading on March 02, 2022, NSE said

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a recent circular announced the revision of quantity freeze limits of Nifty and Nifty Financial Services (FinNifty) Futures and Options (F&O) contracts that has come into effect from Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“As per the policy mentioned in the circular, the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on indices shall be applicable as under with effect from March 02, 2022," the stock exchange said.

The quantity freeze limits for Nifty Bank remains at 1,200, whereas for Nifty, it has been revised to 2,800 from 1,800 earlier. Similary, Nifty Financial Services' (FINNIFTY) quantity freeze limit is 2,800 as compared to 1,800 earlier, and for Nifty Midcap (MIDCPNIFTY) the limit remains at 5,500.

“Members are advised to take the updated contract.gz file available on extranet path faoftp/faocommon before trading on March 02, 2022. Details of quantity freeze in respect of each underlying shall be available on the website," NSE added in the circular released on February 28, 2022.

