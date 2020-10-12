NSE says functioning 'normally' amid major power outage in Mumbai

India's biggest stock exchange NSE tweeted that it is functioning normally amid a major power outage in Mumbai. A grid failure caused a massive power outage in India's financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas today, authorities said.

"NSE is functioning normally. Report of major power outage in Mumbai," NSE said in a tweet.

Earlier, BEST Electric Supply, Mumbai, in a tweet said the electric supply is interrupted "due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted."

Central Railway in a tweet said that "Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us."

Adani Electricity – Mumbai in a tweet said," There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded."

"AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," it added.

