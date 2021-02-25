NSE says halted trade Wednesday as online risk management system was unavailable

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said the exchange had to halt trade temporarily yesterday as market functioning was hit due to unavailability of online risk management system caused by telecom links failure.

While there was no impact to the trading system, the instability in telecom links affected online risk management system, it added.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and it had received communication of instability of all their links from both the service providers.

“While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which also is configured in a high availability mode. Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down," NSE said in a statement.

The exchange is awaiting detailed root cause analysis (RTA) from the telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident.

On Wednesday, markets were hit by a technical outage that disrupted trading on the NSE for nearly four hours. The largest stock exchange of India by volumes stopped trading in all segments, including futures and options (F&O) and cash segment at 11:40 am citing 'issues' with telecom links of its two service providers, which it said impacted the system and stopped updating prices.

At around 10:06 am on Wednesday, exchange feeds for Nifty, Bank Nifty and other indices stopped across all brokerage firms but trading continued until 11:40 am, following which the exchange completely halted trading. In a special session, trading resumed on the NSE at 3:45 pm, while BSE continued normal trading in all segments through the extended day that ended at 5 pm.

While market participants expected that NSE to have handled the situation better with an early communication, the exchange said, “NSE was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, NSE made an announcement with respect to re-opening of the markets. NSE is in close contact with Sebi and keeping them updated of developments

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has advised NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the “trading halt" and also asked to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site. The markets regulator said it was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely. Sebi has also asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest.

Brokers had questioned why trading had not resumed from NSE’s disaster recovery site in Chennai and the unusual time taken by the exchange to communicate to investors. The disaster recovery site is a replica of the primary site which ensures all exchange data is replicated on a real-time basis and which should start if trading is disrupted on the main segment.

Due to the technical snag, traders with open position in the futures and options (F&O) segment on the NSE were left hanging till NSE communicated about a resolution plan around 3:30 pm. Customers who trade in the F&O segment on NSE intraday products could not exit their positions and brokerages forcibly squared off positions by 4 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via