NSE says in close contact with SEBI on shutdown due to tech glitch

NSE said that the trade was halted due to the failure of the online risk management system, noting that there was no impact on the trading system.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday informed that it is in close contact with SEBI regarding the shutdown due to tech glitch on Wednesday.

"Market functioning had to be shut down as online risk management system was unavailable," thNSE said.

NSE further added that it is awaiting "detailed root cause analysis" from telecom service providers and vendors regarding Wednesday's outage incident.

NSE adds that it had received a communication of instability of all telecom links from both its service providers.

Trading on NSE came to a halt on Wednesday morning due to what the exchange termed as issues with telecom connectivity.

Taking strong note of the events, capital markets regulator Sebi sought an explanation from NSE for trading "not migrating to the disaster recovery site" and asked the bourse to submit its report at the earliest.

