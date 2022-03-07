Broadcast has resumed normally in Nifty 50 as well as other indices, said NSE in a tweet after prices of two key indices of National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating intermittently on Monday amid plummeting markets as investors spooked by a sharp rise in oil prices dumped risky assets.

"The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and Nifty's bank index were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE had said in a tweet earlier adding that the exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed. Though, trading in all segments were functioning normally.

Brokerages Zerodha and ICICI Securities had also earlier informed on Twitter of the issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members on Monday.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 3% in Monday's opening trade tracking weak global markets and elevated oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Extending its downtrend for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex slumped over 1,600 points while Nifty slipped below 16,000 level. The Nifty's bank index, financial services index, private sector bank index, auto index and IT index were among the top losers, dropping between 1% and 4%.

Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a record low at the opening deals, touching its weakest level ever at 76.96 over a surge in global crude oil prices.

