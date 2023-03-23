NSE scraps 'do not exercise facility'. What is it, how it impacts F&O traders?

According to stock market experts, this will have negative impact on option trade volume as one won't have auto square off facility after the end of monthly option in stock option trade. Now, the settlement will go into the cash delivery segment where an option trader will have to pay the required margin to take delivery. The margin will be very high and they will have to pay interest and penalty as well if they have taken strike without having full amount in their demat account. However, they said that the step taken by NSE would discourage high risk option trade and push cash trade, which is good for a low risk trader and investor.