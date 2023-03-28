NSE seeks clarification from Adani Enterprises on status of pledge shares2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:29 PM IST
This is with reference to a report, which raised questions about whether the empire has actually repaid debts worth $2.15 billion
The stock exchange has sought clarification from Adani Group's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises Ltd with reference to a report, which raised questions about whether the empire has actually repaid debts worth $2.15 billion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×