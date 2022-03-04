NSE seeks new CEO: What the candidate must have in CV

NSE has also last year sought a no-objection from the capital markets regulator to proceed to file the IPO prospectus. Plans had been stalled due to litigation on allegations of allowing preferential access to some high-frequency traders, and face a fresh blow after former CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain were fined by the watchdog last month for alleged governance issues including appointment of key personnel and sharing of confidential information with an unknown person.