National Stock Exchange (NSE) share price rose nearly a percent in Tuesday's trading session ahead of its July-September quarterly results announcement today.

NSE shares opened at ₹1,786 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,779 on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹1,794 on 3 November. The stock has jumped over 3% in a month and over 4% in two weeks.

The newly listed stock also witnessed a spurt in its trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 7.81 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Tuesday.

The stock rally also came in amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street. Indian equity markets opened higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, extending their upward momentum as investors drew confidence from improving second-quarter earnings, a return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buying, and a moderation in crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,582.25, advancing 141.45 points or 0.60%, while the BSE Sensex began the session at 76,288.65, gaining 595.87 points or 0.79%.

NSE share price listed on the stock market with an opening listing price of ₹1,840 per share (delivering a 0.84% premium over its IPO price range of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785).

NSE share price - Should you buy or sell ahead of Q2 earnings FY27? Brokerage firm Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating to the NSE stock with a target price of ₹2205, seeing an upside potential up to 25% in the long-term.

“NSE’s capital-light, technology-led model provides strong operating leverage, supporting high margins, cash generation and return ratios as volumes and ancillary businesses scale. While index-options market-share erosion and regulatory changes remain key monitorable, NSE’s entrenched leadership and diversified ecosystem provide resilience against volatility in any single segment also NSE adopted Cost saving method . We estimate ~13.5% revenue CAGR over FY26–29E and value NSE at 35x FY29E P/E, arriving at a Target Price of ₹2,205,” the firm said in a note.

NSE IPO details The bidding period for the NSE IPO commenced on September 17, 2026, and concluded on September 21, 2026.

NSE IPO received a subscription of 5.71 times on the final day of bidding, according to exchange data available. Investors placed bids for 505.81 million shares against the 88.6 million shares offered, with institutional and high-net-worth investors contributing significantly to the demand.

The NSE IPO had a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 per share. The lot size was set at 8 equity shares, and investors were allowed to bid in multiples of 8 shares thereafter.

The IPO consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of existing shares, with no fresh equity issuance. Consequently, the proceeds from the offering, after accounting for issue-related expenses, were to be received by the selling shareholders. The primary objective of the IPO was to facilitate the OFS and enable the listing of NSE's equity shares on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar.