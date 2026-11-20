NSE share price target: National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares extended their rally on Friday, November 20, rising nearly 3% in intraday trade on the BSE to hit a record high of ₹2,251. The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which went public in late September this year, has emerged as the world's fifth-largest publicly listed stock exchange operator by market capitalisation in US dollar terms, surpassing US-based Nasdaq and Hong Kong's HKEX. The ranking considers only stock exchange operators that are publicly traded.

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NSE’s valuation reached approximately $59.7 billion, or ₹5.56 lakh crore, surpassing HKEX at $58.1 billion and Nasdaq at $57.7 billion.

The stock has gained momentum in recent weeks, climbing 28% over the past month and 11% in the last week. It has now surged 37% from its 52-week low of ₹1,640.25, recorded in October 2026, reflecting a sharp recovery in investor interest.

Moreover, Anand Rathi Research has initiated coverage on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹2,381, indicating an upside potential of around 9% from previous closing. The brokerage believes the exchange's dominant position in India's capital market ecosystem, strong competitive advantages and ability to benefit from rising financial market participation make it an attractive investment opportunity.

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The target price values NSE at 38 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share (EPS). Anand Rathi believes that although regulatory interventions have moderated derivatives activity, the exchange has sufficient operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability and deliver growth over the coming years.

"Our investment thesis is based on its entrenched position in India’s capital market ecosystem, strong competitive advantages, ability to monetise rising financial market activity along with major entry barriers led by deep liquidity pool, extensive participant network and integrated market infrastructure," Anand Rathi said.

Why is Anand Rathi bullish on National Stock Exchange? A key pillar of the brokerage's investment case is NSE's dominant position in India's cash equity and derivatives markets. The exchange commands approximately 93% share of cash equity activity, supported by a deep liquidity pool, an extensive participant network and established technology infrastructure. Its presence across trading, clearing, settlement and information services further strengthens its position within the country's financial system.

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Anand Rathi believes these advantages create significant entry barriers that would be difficult for competitors to replicate. The exchange's scale attracts retail, institutional and proprietary participants, reinforcing liquidity and strengthening its competitive position.

The brokerage also sees considerable scope for NSE to diversify its revenue streams. Its non-transaction revenue currently accounts for a smaller share of business compared with global peers. This creates opportunities to scale colocation, connectivity, market data and technology-led services, reducing dependence on trading activity.

"With non-transaction revenue forming a smaller share than global peers, scaling colocation, connectivity, market data and technology services offer significant scope for diversification and reduced dependence on trading activity," Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage acknowledged that NSE remains exposed to regulatory changes, investor behaviour, market volatility and technology risks. Regulatory interventions and higher transaction taxes have already affected derivatives activity. However, it believes the exchange's business model offers flexibility through potential transaction charge revisions and expansion into additional revenue streams.

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Other growth opportunities include commodity derivatives, Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), mutual fund infrastructure and GIFT City operations.

NSE earnings estimates, valuation and target price Anand Rathi expects business momentum to improve as the impact of regulatory changes gradually eases. The exchange had delivered revenue and profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 24.2% and 23.6%, respectively, over FY21-26. Although growth moderated following regulatory changes and higher transaction taxes affecting derivatives activity, the brokerage expects a recovery over FY27-29.

"We expect these headwinds to gradually ease, supporting a recovery, with revenue clocking 13% CAGR over FY27-29e, aided by stabilising derivatives activity, higher cash market turnover and growth in non-transaction businesses," Anand Rathi said.

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The brokerage estimates NSE's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 13% over FY27-29, while EBITDA is projected to expand at 16.1%. It expects operating leverage to support margin expansion, with EBITDA margin improving by 560 basis points to 72.4% by FY29. PAT is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the same period.

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On valuation, Anand Rathi believes NSE's current valuation of 33 times one-year forward EPS does not fully capture its market position, profitability and cash-generation capabilities. Its asset-light business model, high entry barriers, attractive return ratios and emerging business opportunities support a premium valuation, according to the brokerage.

"Its diversified revenue base, emerging opportunities across EGR, commodity derivatives and MF platforms, and attractive dividend yield support our positive stance. Further, its asset-light business model, high entry barriers and superior return ratios warrant a premium valuation," Anand Rathi said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.