NSE shares dip below listing price — will it rebound or more pain ahead? | Explained with support, resistance, target

NSE share price today: Shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined on Friday, September 25, after closing nearly 2% higher in the previous session. NSE IPO listed on the BSE with a modest gain of about 0.84% over its issue price.

The stock was listed at ₹1800 apiece on BSE on Thursday, but dipped to an intraday low of ₹1,790.10 per share during Friday’s trading session and was down nearly a half percentage point in the early trading session.

Experts see the recent decline as an attractive entry point for investors looking for long-term investment gain. For investors’ closely tracking NSE share price movement, here’s what experts have to say about the stock outlook.

NSE share price prediction The stock is likely to see resistance near ₹1950 and may go below 1785, which is the upper price band of the IPO, according to Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services. He gave a stop loss of ₹1740 per share for NSE.

NSE share price technical outlook The stock closed below its average weighted price, one should not be surprised if the stock goes below its upper price band, noted Kejriwal underlining it as an “opportunity to buy” for long-term investors. The expert said that NSE share price can be a portfolio stock which can potentially give 15-20% annual return and is not for short-term investors.

“To systematically manage downside exposure, short-term and listing-gain investors are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹1,740 per share (roughly 2.5% below the issue price), which can be trailed upward as the stock consolidates, while long-term investors may hold through volume-driven volatility to capture the exchange's structural compounding potential,” stated Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

NSE share price trend The stock was trading 0.70% lower at ₹1807.20 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,47,480.00 at 10:23 am. It dipped to an intraday low of ₹1,790.10 per share and an intraday high of ₹1,830 per share.

The stock listed at 0.84% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹1785 apiece. Post IPO listing, National Stock Exchange share price jumped 4% to an intraday high of ₹1,878 per share on Thursday, but closed at ₹1,818 per share.