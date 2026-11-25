Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) closed Wednesday's trading session at a record high of ₹2,324 apiece, rising 5% from the previous close after domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
The brokerage's bullish outlook stems from NSE's strong foothold in India's capital markets, growing trading liquidity and long-term growth potential amid an expanding retail investor base. ICICI Securities believes these favourable factors could support the exchange's growth prospects in the coming years.
The brokerage has set a target price of ₹2,650 per share, implying an upside potential of around 20% from Monday's closing price, according to NDTV Profit. Mint could not independently verify the report.
According to the report, ICICI Securities expects NSE to deliver revenue and profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of approximately 15% and 17%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. The brokerage also expects EBITDA margins to expand to 78%, reflecting the exchange's asset-light, technology-driven business model and operating leverage.
It forecasts NSE's PAT to reach ₹164 billion by FY29. The brokerage has valued the exchange at 40 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share (EPS) of ₹66.3, arriving at a target price of ₹2,650.
Beyond its core exchange business, ICICI Securities sees commodities trading, GIFT City operations, and the broader expansion of India's capital markets as additional growth drivers.
The brokerage believes NSE's combination of market leadership, scale-driven efficiencies, innovation, and emerging business opportunities warrants a valuation premium over other listed Indian capital market companies.
While acknowledging the possibility of market cycles, ICICI Securities believes NSE is well positioned to deliver sustained earnings growth and long-term compounding, making it an attractive play on India's expanding financial markets.
Last week, NSE became the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation, overtaking Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and Nasdaq in the global rankings as its market capitalisation surged past ₹5.5 lakh crore.
So far in November, NSE shares have gained 24.6%, staging a strong recovery following their muted listing in late September. The shares initially witnessed sharp volatility after listing but have since staged a significant rebound.
The rally has also propelled NSE into India's 10 most valuable listed companies. It moved ahead of Kotak Mahindra Bank, whose market capitalisation stood at around ₹5 lakh crore, as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to emerge as the country's ninth-largest listed company.
This places NSE among India's largest listed businesses, alongside major players from the banking, financial services, and technology sectors.
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