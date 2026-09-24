NSE shares: Why do fresh investors need not rush? Explained

NSE share price: After a flat listing of the world's biggest derivative exchange's stock, the newly listed shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its gains and touched an intraday high of ₹1,878 apiece on the BSE, delivering ₹93 per share listing gain to the allottees. However, the NSE share price failed to sustain higher levels and came under pressure from profit-booking. The NSE share price finished ₹1,817 per share on the BSE, up ₹17 from the listing price of ₹1800.

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According to stock market experts, the NSE share price is trading above its listing price, but it finished below the average weighted price of ₹1,841.50. This means the newly stocked shares have more sellers than buyers, which is bad news for NSE shares. They said that if the NSE shares close below the average weighted price, we can expect further downside in the stock, possibly below the upper price band of the NSE IPO ( ₹1785). They reiterated that NSE is a portfolio stock and that one should have NSE shares in one's portfolio. However, to maximise returns, they advised new investors to wait, as the NSE share price may fall below its upper price band, which is one reason some people didn't subscribe to the NSE IPO. They said that buying below the upper price band, if it comes, would make it likely to garner a 20% or higher yearly return on one's money.

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NSE share price | Fresh investors need not to rush Speaking on the outlook of the NSE share price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The NSE shares are trading above their listing price but finished below their weighted average price of ₹1,841.50 apiece. So, the closing price of NSE shares today is important. If the NSE stock closes below its weighted average mentioned above, a new investor can expect the stock to fall below its upper price band of ₹1785."

However, Kejriwal maintained that the downside will be limited because NSE is a proxy for the Indian growth, the Indian GDP, and the Indian capital market. The stock will be volatile due to the high demand.

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So, investors who didn't subscribe to the NSE IPO may fancy buying NSE shares below ₹1785, the upper price band.

NSE share price | What brokerages say The PL Capital has initiated ‘buy’ on the NSE shares, giving a target of ₹1950, saying, “NSE’s market dominance in cash and futures is likely to continue with sustained valuation supported by healthy profit and optionality from new derivative products, according to PL Capital. The brokerage initiated an ‘Accumulate’ rating for the stock as valuation largely captures the premium.”

Advising fresh investors to remain ‘cautious’, Abhinav Tiwari, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, “NSE’s listing has significantly increased its shareholder base, rising from around 2 lakh before the IPO to nearly 36 lakh after the listing. The exchange continues to benefit from strong market share, high liquidity, network effects and growing non-transaction revenue.”

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The Bonanza expert said that investors should remain cautious as the stock needs time for price discovery.

“We would prefer to wait for at least one quarter before assessing its sustainable valuation. Near-term risks include lower trading activity from the Closing Auction Session and possible selling pressure after the lock-in period,” Abhinav Tiwari of Bonanza said.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “At a valuation of 40.9x–42.9x FY26 diluted EPS based on its issue price band, the stock trades at a notable discount to its primary listed peer, BSE (~54.3x), leaving strategic headroom for long-term re-rating as India’s financialization deepens. However, because nearly 79% of its revenue remains tied to market trading volumes, near-term earnings remain inherently sensitive to market activity cycles and regulatory shifts from SEBI.”

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Expecting the NSE shares to sustain above ₹1740, Shivani Nyati of Swastika Investmart said, “To systematically manage downside exposure, short-term and listing-gain investors are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹1,740 per share (roughly 2.5% below the issue price), which can be trailed upward as the stock consolidates, while long-term investors may hold through volume-driven volatility to capture the exchange's structural compounding potential.”

Can the NSE share price deliver up to 20% yearly returns? On how much yearly return a fresh investor may expect from the NSE shares, Arun Kejriwal said, “As I have mentioned earlier, the NSE is a proxy to the Indian economy, GDP and other growth indicators. It is also a proxy for the Indian capital market. So, if an investor gets an entry level below ₹1785, then its return can be around 20% or more than that.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).