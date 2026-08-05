NSE SME stock jumps 8% despite muted trend on Dalal Street; here's why

NSE SME stock Agarwal Toughened Glass India surged as much as 8% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company released their April-June quarter 2026 business update on Tuesday.

The stock rally came despite muted trends on Dalal Street. On Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed cautious trade amid ongoing volatility. The Nifty is hovering around the 24,600 level with limited movement, while the Sensex has outperformed, climbing nearly 300 points to trade around the 78,800 mark, after the RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

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Agarwal Toughened Glass India share price opened at ₹143.95 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹139.35 on Tuesday. The NSE SME stock touched an intraday high of ₹152.70.

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Agarwal Toughened Glass India Q1 business update In an exchange filing dated 4 August, the company maintained strong business momentum during the quarter, driven by robust demand across architectural, infrastructure, and value-added glass segments. Growth was further supported by a healthy executable order book worth ₹55 crore and continued investments aimed at expanding its operations.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹34.40 crore during the quarter, marking a strong quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 22.86%.

The company maintained a healthy order pipeline, with its executable order book standing at ₹55 crore as of June 30, 2026.

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The company said it is focused on maintaining and improving its margin profile by achieving an optimal mix of projects and increasing the share of value-added glass processing products such as insulated glass units (IGU/DGU), laminated glass, and jumbo glass.

It also continues to strengthen its product portfolio by expanding the contribution of high-performance processed glass solutions, including triple-laminated safety glass. Made using three layers of toughened or heat-strengthened glass bonded with PVB or SGP interlayers through a precision-controlled heat and pressure lamination process, these products are designed to meet the evolving needs of architectural, façade, and infrastructure projects while offering greater structural strength, safety, and acoustic performance.

"We have started FY27 on a positive note with steady business momentum supported by healthy demand across our core markets. Our growing order book, continued focus on value-added products and disciplined execution reflect the strength of our operating platform.

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During the quarter, we also completed a significant capital raise, further strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. Going forward, we remain focused on expanding our processing capabilities, enhancing our product portfolio and strengthening our presence across high-growth end-user segments while continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders," said Mahesh Agarwal, Promoter and Director, Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited.

The company further informed that its current order book comprising of the projects across Hospitality, Malls, Educational Institutions, Airports and Real Estate aggregating to ₹ 55 crores as on June 30, 2026.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India share price trend Agarwal Toughened Glass India share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The SME stock has gained 13.52% in a week and 12.38% in a month.

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Furthermore, the stock has delivered 17.66% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 22% returns in a year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.