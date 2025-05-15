NSE SME stock declares Q4 results 2025, 5% final dividend for FY25

Blue Pebble shares were in focus on Thursday's session following the integrated solutions provider Q4 results. The company announced robust results with a 107% increase in revenue compared to the previous year and made significant strides in expanding into high-growth business sectors.

The firm credited its impressive topline results to the effective scaling of new sectors and the timely implementation of major projects, setting itself up for ongoing growth in the future.

The company’s revenue from operations reached ₹45.66 crore in FY25, up from ₹22.06 crore in FY24—a year-on-year growth of 106%.

The company additionally proposed a final dividend of ₹0.50/- (Fifty paise only, representing a rate of 5%) for each equity share valued at ₹10.

The company also emphasized that FY25 saw the introduction of Blue Pebble’s Design & Build division, which acquired two major projects from high-profile clients and accounted for almost 30% of the firm’s total annual revenue. Furthermore, the recently launched Digital Immersive division made a notable impact, contributing 15% to revenue and positioning itself as a key driver of growth.

“FY25 has been a transformative year for Blue Pebble. Our entry into new verticals, investment in infrastructure, and commitment to innovation have laid a strong foundation for scalable and sustainable growth. We remain confident in our strategy and are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders,” said Nalin Gagrani, MD & Chairman of the company.

Blue Pebble share price today Despite, the Q4 result buzz, Blue Pebble share price today was locked in 5% lower circuit. Blue Pebble share price opened at an intraday low of ₹191.90 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹195.10 per share.

Over the last week, the stock decreased by 9.07%. It has dropped 26.19% over the past three months and has declined by 46.22% in the last year.