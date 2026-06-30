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NSE SME stock hits record high despite muted trends in the Indian stock market. Do you own?

RFBL Flexi Pack Limited's shares rose 3% on June 30 after securing a 20 crore order for transparent and metallized films. The broader equity market remained subdued due to concerns over US interest rates, with Nifty and Sensex posting minor declines.

Pranati Deva
Published30 Jun 2026, 12:01 PM IST
NSE SME stock
NSE SME stock(Pixabay)
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NSE SME stock: Shares of NSE SME stock RFBL Flexi Pack Limited climbed 3.6% during Tuesday's session, June 30, to hit its record high of R 86.05 on NSE, even as the broader domestic equity market traded on a subdued note. The gains came after the company announced that it had bagged a domestic order worth Rs. 20 crore for the supply of transparent and metallized films.

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The Indian equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range on Tuesday amid concerns over potential US interest rate hikes and weakness in auto stocks following the Delhi government's new electric vehicle policy.

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Although the benchmark indices opened around 0.4% higher, they gave up their early gains as the session progressed. The Nifty 50 declined 0.22% to 23,894.1, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.16% to 76,607.97.

The recently listed stock has a market capitalisation of approximately Rs. 198.99 crore. The stock has advanced 5.05% over the past five trading sessions and gained 34.73% over the last month. It touched a 52-week low of Rs. 52.05.

Order Win

The company announced that it has received a domestic order worth 20 crore from 3B Films Limited for the supply of transparent films and metallized films. The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing on June 29.

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According to the filing, the order has been awarded in the normal course of business and pertains to the supply of transparent films and metallized films. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of four months.

The customer has been identified as 3B Films Limited. RFBL said the broad consideration for the order is 20 crore. The company also clarified that the order is domestic in nature.

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As part of the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, RFBL stated that neither its promoters, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

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The order will be executed within four months from the date of award, according to the details shared by the company.

RFBL Flexi Pack informed the exchanges that it had received the order on June 29, 2026, and made the disclosure in accordance with the applicable SEBI regulations governing material corporate announcements.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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