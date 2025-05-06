NSE SME stock hits upper circuit after announcement of mainboard BSE listing. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock hit upper circuit on Tuesday during the intraday trades after its announcement of mainboard BSE listing. Do you own Krishival Foods Limited?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated6 May 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock hits upper circuit
Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock hits upper circuit (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock hit upper circuit on Tuesday during the intraday trades after its announcement on outcome of the Board meeting and session on the mainboard BSE listing. Krishival Foods Limited gained 5% on the NSE and was locked in the upper circuit.

Krishival Foods Outcome of the Board meeting

Krishival Foods on Tuesday 6 May 2025 announced the outcome of Board meeting of the Company. The Krishival Foods intimation to the exchange said that the Board of Director considered and approved proposal on the Migration of listing/trading of equity shares of the Company from NSE EMERGE (SME Platform) to Main Board of NSE pursuant to provisions laid down in Chapter IX of Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Company would seek the requisite approval from its shareholders through postal ballot. The process, timelines and other requisite details with regard to the postal ballot will be communicated in due course, said the company

The Board of Krishival Foods also approved the proposal for Direct Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the Main Board of BSE Limited subject to requisite approvals.

 

Krishival Foods share price movement

Krishival Foods share price opened at opened at 245 on the NSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening Krishival Foods share price was up almost 2.5% compared to the previous days closing price of 239 for the Krishival Foods share price on Monday. The Krishival Foods share price thereafter gained further to 250.95 on the NSE SME during the intraday trades. The Krishival Foods share price with gains of 5% over the previous days closing price, thereafter continued to trade at similar levels as 250.05 was the upper price band for the Krishival Foods share price. Thus Krishival Foods share price was locked in the buyers circuit or the upper circuit on Tuesday. The outcome of board meeting considering the proposal for the mainboard BSE listing providing trigger to the Krishival Foods share price

 

First Published:6 May 2025, 01:49 PM IST

