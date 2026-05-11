NSE SME stock hits upper circuit despite stock market crash

Atmastco share price was locked in at a 5% upper circuit on Monday, 11 May, despite weak market sentiment, after it was granted a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 17051:2018 certification for its Level 6 Bulletproof Jackets.
The company announced in an exchange filing that this certification represents a key milestone in its growth journey, emphasising its dedication to providing high-quality, standards-compliant defence equipment to both the Indian market and beyond.
The BIS certification verifies that Atmastco Defence Systems' Level 6 bulletproof jackets comply with the stringent quality and safety standards set by Indian regulations. This accomplishment bolsters the company’s standing in the defence manufacturing sector and increases its credibility with institutional buyers, government agencies, and international collaborators.
Upon receiving this certification, the company will begin commercial production.
Atmastco Defence Systems is dedicated to the design, development, and production of cutting-edge defence and protection solutions. The company remains committed to investing in quality, compliance, and innovation to address the changing needs of the defence industry.
“Receiving BIS certification for Level 6 bulletproof jackets is a major achievement for Atmastco Defence Systems. It reflects our technical capabilities, adherence to rigorous quality standards, and commitment to excellence in defence manufacturing. We are now focused on expanding our product offerings and market presence,” the management stated.
Atmastco share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹194 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹204.60 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that the stock is in strong momentum, gaining for the fourth consecutive session and up more than 40% this month.
According to Bhosale, this upmove is supported by volume and can be expected to continue; however, the indicators are overbought, suggesting a buy-on-dip approach. 180 - 185 is immediate support, whereas 230 - 240 is immediate resistance.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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