NSE SME stock jumps 4% following stock market rebound; do you own?

Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock gained 4% following stock market rebound during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Do you own Cellecor Gadgets Limited?

NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets Limited shares price movement Cellecor Gadgets share price opened at ₹30.35 on the NSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening the NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price was slightly higher compared to the previous day closing price of ₹29.70. The Cellecor Gadgets share price thereafter dipped slightly to intraday lows of ₹29.85, however maintained their positive trajectory and the NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price saw a sharp rebound to intraday highs of ₹31, with the rebound in the Indian Stock market. The same meant sharp gains of more than 4% during the intraday trades for NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price.

The NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price that had seen highs of ₹81.50 in January however had seen sharp correction in its share prices with correction and volatility in the Indian Stock Markets , led by Trump tariff, and other global concerns. The NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price dipped to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹29.2 on 2 September and the share price is now seeing some good rebound.

NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets business updates NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets Limited announced a key business update on 2 September 2025.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's key consumer electronics firms, has partnered with LOT Mobiles and Sonovision Electronics Private Limited, two well-known retail chains in South India. With these strategic alliances,

Cellecor aims to generate ₹100 crore in annual business from the region.

LOT Mobiles operates 150+ outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making it a leading mobile and electronics retailer in South India. LOT Mobiles is a trusted brand in the region, offering a diverse array of smartphones, smart TVs, gadgets, and accessories. Cellecor's relationship with LOT Mobiles aims to increase store visibility and generate ₹50 crore in annual revenue.