NSE SME stock jumps 4% following stock market rebound; do you own?

Stock Market Today: NSE SME stock gained 4% following stock market rebound during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Do you own Cellecor Gadgets Limited?
Cellecor Gadgets share price opened at ₹30.35 on the NSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening the NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price was slightly higher compared to the previous day closing price of ₹29.70. The Cellecor Gadgets share price thereafter dipped slightly to intraday lows of ₹29.85, however maintained their positive trajectory and the NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price saw a sharp rebound to intraday highs of ₹31, with the rebound in the Indian Stock market. The same meant sharp gains of more than 4% during the intraday trades for NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price.
The NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price that had seen highs of ₹81.50 in January however had seen sharp correction in its share prices with correction and volatility in the Indian Stock Markets , led by Trump tariff, and other global concerns. The NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price dipped to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹29.2 on 2 September and the share price is now seeing some good rebound.
NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets Limited announced a key business update on 2 September 2025.
Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's key consumer electronics firms, has partnered with LOT Mobiles and Sonovision Electronics Private Limited, two well-known retail chains in South India. With these strategic alliances,
Cellecor aims to generate ₹100 crore in annual business from the region.
LOT Mobiles operates 150+ outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making it a leading mobile and electronics retailer in South India. LOT Mobiles is a trusted brand in the region, offering a diverse array of smartphones, smart TVs, gadgets, and accessories. Cellecor's relationship with LOT Mobiles aims to increase store visibility and generate ₹50 crore in annual revenue.
