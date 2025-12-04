NSE SME stock jumps after this new product update. Check details

NSE SME stock: Collecor Gadgets share price jumped 2.23% to ₹32.05 apiece on Thursday, December 4, after the company announced the launch of its new QLED Smart TV series powered by JioTele OS.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock has been under pressure lately as it has declined 2% in a month and 44% over the last year.

What's behind the rally? Cellecor Gadgets, in a release, said on Thursday that the company has launched a new QLED Smart TV series powered by JioTele OS, marking a significant step forward in the brand’s vision of bringing premium display technology to Indian households at accessible price points.

According to the release, the new lineup features an ultra-slim, edgeless design with deep integration into the Jio ecosystem. Equipped with Cellecor’s proprietary Quantum Lucent Display Technology, the TVs deliver enhanced brightness, richer colour depth, and improved contrast, making them ideal for immersive streaming, live TV, and gaming experiences. The range is available in three screen sizes - 55-inch (4K Ultra HD), 43-inch (Full HD), and 32-inch (HD) - offering options tailored to diverse home entertainment needs.

Advertisement

“Our mission has always been to democratize high-quality technology for Indian families. With our new QLED TVs powered by JioTele OS, we are delivering a more immersive, intuitive, and premium entertainment experience, without compromising on affordability. As smart entertainment ecosystems gain rapid adoption across India, we see a significant opportunity to serve evolving consumer needs. We remain committed to offering dependable products backed by our strongest-inclass service network and our strategic collaboration with Jio," said Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets.

Powered by JioTele OS, the new Cellecor QLED Smart TV series delivers a deeply intuitive and Indiafirst entertainment experience, the company said in the release. “Designed for effortless navigation and responsive performance, the operating system brings together smart AI-powered entertainment, access to over 400 free TV channels, and ultra-smooth 4K playback. With its “designed for India, crafted in India” focus and a single remote offering unified control, JioTele OS blends advanced intelligence with everyday convenience for Indian households,” it said.

Advertisement