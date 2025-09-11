NSE SME stock MOS Utility declares strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed DigiAsia Corp for AI-powered banking

MOS Utility has expanded its partnership with DigiAsia Corp. to enhance AI-powered branchless banking in Indonesia. The collaboration aims to onboard over one million merchants and improve financial inclusion through advanced AI tools and services for underserved communities.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Sep 2025, 01:45 PM IST
NSE SME stock MOS Utility declares strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed DigiAsia Corp for AI-powered banking

MOS Utility, an NSE-listed small-cap stock, announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with DigiAsia Corp., a NASDAQ-listed leading Indonesian fintech platform, into AI-powered branchless banking, AI-driven infrastructure, and financial inclusion solutions targeting a US$30+ billion opportunity.

Under the expanded partnership, MOS’s technology will be integrated to scale DigiAsia’s branchless banking operations across Indonesia, onboarding over one million merchants as financial service agents and expanding access to underserved communities.

As part of the collaboration, DigiAsia and MOS will co-develop advanced AI capabilities, including AI agent performance scoring, which uses predictive models to identify high-potential agents, cash management AI, which forecasts liquidity to reduce cash shortages at the agent level and an AI conversational assistant, a multilingual voice and chat interface to support agents in guiding customers through payments, savings, and micro-loan applications, the company said in a statement today.

The partnership also focuses on financial inclusion initiatives such as cash collection, cash disbursal, consumer loan origination, and automated KYC, providing banking access to underserved markets.

Strategically, the collaboration aims to expand inclusive access to rural and semi-urban Indonesia by enabling micro-merchants to serve as branchless banking agents, while AI-based tools are expected to improve agent performance, reduce service disruptions, and enhance customer experience across Indonesia and India, according to the company.

Mr. Chirag Shah, Chairman & Director of MOS Utility Limited, said, "By combining MOS’s modular fintech infrastructure with DigiAsia’s distribution reach, we are creating a platform that will transform how financial services are delivered. From agent-network AI to cross-border to support financial inclusion in emerging markets."

MOS Utility shares deliver over 200% in just 2 years

The company’s shares have gained from 18 to the current trading price of 55 apiece over the last two years, resulting in a stellar gain of 205%. In September last year, the shares touched a fresh record high of 75 apiece, but profit booking dragged the stock lower, bringing it down 26% from that level.

MOS Utility is an Indian fintech innovator providing digital payments, utilities, and financial services through a modular technology platform. MOS enables last-mile connectivity across both urban and rural India, driving financial access and digital transformation.

