NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to declare 1:10 stock split, 1:10 bonus shares

NSE SME stock: Agriculture product maker Nirman Agri Genetics announced on Monday, 15 September 2025, that the company's board of directors has decided to hold a meeting to consider a stock split, bonus issue, and other expansion plans, according to an exchange filing.

The filing data shows that the board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, to decide on the company's corporate actions.

Bonus Issue Nirman Agri Genetics' board of directors will consider and approve a bonus issue of up to 10 bonus shares for every one equity share, in the ratio of 1:10. This means that every shareholder holding one equity share will receive a total of up to 10 equity shares as a bonus offering.

“To consider and approve the proposal for declaration and issuance of Bonus Shares (up to 10 Bonus Shares for every 1 Equity Share held), subject to the approval of shareholders, as a step towards rewarding shareholders and enhancing equity participation,” the company informed the NSE through the filing.

Stock Split The company also disclosed that the board of directors will consider and approve the stock split of the shares of Nirman Agri Genetics in a ratio of 1:10, which means every shareholder holding one share will be splitting the stock into 10 shares in the company.

“To consider and approve the proposal for sub-division (stock split) of existing equity shares into a greater number of shares, i.e. up to 1:10 ratio, with the objective of improving liquidity, increasing affordability for investors, and broadening the shareholder base,” the company said.

Nirman Agri Genetics also announced that the board will discuss the company's ‘strategic expansion’ plan, which involves expanding into the hydroponics and aquaponics farming technologies business amid the rising demand for sustainable and water‑efficient agricultural methods.

Nirman Agri Genetics Share Price Nirman Agri Genetics shares closed 5% higher at ₹172.45 on the NSE SME index after hitting their upper circuit during Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹164.25 at the previous market close on Friday. The company announced the board meeting date after the market session on 15 September 2025.

The upper circuit of the Nirman Agri Genetics stock was at ₹172.45, while the lower circuit was at ₹156.05, with a price tolerance band of 5% on the intraday session.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹456 on 8 Janaury 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹130.10 on 9 September 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

Nirman Agri Genetics' total market capitalisation stood at ₹138.13 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 15 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee