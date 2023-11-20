NSE SME stock hits 20% upper circuit after incorporation of Singapore subsidiary
Multibagger stock: In Year-to-Date (YTD), this SME stock has risen from around ₹16 to ₹47.50 apiece level, delivering around 200 percent return to its shareholders. However, it seems that the NSE listed stock still has some steam left.
Stock market today: NSE SME stock One Point One Solutions' share price gained on Monday, hitting a record high of ₹47.50 apiece. The stock was locked in the 20 percent upper circuit.
