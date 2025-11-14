NSE SME stock hits lifetime high for third straight session; do you own?

Sacheerome share price jumped over 7% to hit a fresh life-time high on Friday, extending the rally for the fourth consecutive trading session amid strong buying volumes. The SME stock surged as much as 7.9% to a record high of ₹312.45 apiece on the NSE.

Sacheerome shares have jumped 46.6% in four sessions. Trading volumes also surged, supporting the rally in the SME stock.

Around 2 lakh equity shares of Sacheerome changed hands on NSE on November 14, as compared with its one month average trading volumes of 49,000 shares.

Sacheerome is a creative house specializing in the design and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours. The company recently announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1FY26).

Sacheerome H1 Results Sacheerome’s net profit in H1FY26 more than doubled to ₹14.94 crore from ₹7.05 crore in the year-ago period. Profit margin improved to 19.10% from 13.82%, year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s revenue in H1FY26 jumped 53.37% to ₹78.22 crore from ₹51 crore in H1FY25, driven by growth in both domestic and export sales.

“The strong performance in the first half of FY26 was marked by robust growth in both revenue and profitability which was driven by improved operating efficiency, stronger product mix, and continued demand across fragrance and flavour segments,” said Manoj Arora, Chairman & Managing Director of Sacheerome.

The SME company said that its YEIDA facility construction is progressing as per plan, and the production is expected to begin by Q4FY26, strengthening its R&D and production capabilities.

Sacheerome Share Price Performance Sacheerome shares were listed on NSE Emerge on June 16, 2025. The stock had made a strong debut as it got listed at ₹153 per share, a 50% premium over its issue price of ₹102, led by strong demand for the SME IPO.

The SME stock has surged 104% from its listing price and has jumped by a staggering 206% from its issue price.

At 1:00 PM, Sacheerome share price was trading 6.35% higher at ₹308.00 apiece on the NSE.