NSE SME stock jumps 4% despite selling pressure in Nifty 50, Sensex shares

NSE SME stock Sar Televenture jumped nearly 4.08% to ₹229.45 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced the date for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Sar Televenture share price has delivered a solid return of 37.28% in a month, even though the scrip has declined 21.25% in a year.

Meanwhile, Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty — opened on a subdued note, snapping a two-day winning streak, weighed down by continued foreign investor outflows and ongoing uncertainty surrounding a possible US trade agreement, which dampened investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined by more than 350 points to trade around 85,900, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped over 100 points to near 25,950, as early trading reflected investor caution amid global and policy-related concerns.

What's behind today's rally? In an exchange filing, Sar Televenture informed that the company has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

During the meeting, the following businesses are likely to be transacted — issuance of 1,00,70,500 of warrants, convertible into equity shares of the company, to persons belonging to the promoter category and non-promoter category on a preferential basis.

On December 5, the company announced a major fundraise of ₹208.46 crore via a preferential allotment of convertible warrants, underscoring a key step in its growth and expansion plans.

The company, which specialises in integrated telecom infrastructure such as 4G/5G tower installations and fibre network solutions, disclosed the update in an exchange filing dated December 5, 2025.

The warrants were issued at a price of ₹207 each, translating into a total allotment of 1,00,70,500 warrants. The fundraise drew strong interest from prominent institutional investors, including the Founder Collective Fund supported by Madhusudan Kela, Choice Strategic Advisors LLP, the promoter group, and other investors.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 05th December, 2025 has considered and approved the proposal to issue and allot up to maximum of 1,00,70,500 fully convertible warrants carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder(s) to subscribe to 1 (one) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each per Warrant, to the Proposed Allottees belonging to “Promoter Group Category and Non-Promoter Category” on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 207/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Seven only) which has been determined in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 208.46 Crore for cash,” the company said in a filing.

SAR Televenture said that the fresh capital infusion will bolster its working capital, fund capital expenditure across its subsidiaries, and help fast-track expansion plans in its telecom and digital infrastructure operations.

SAR Televenture Q2 results 2025 The company has delivered a robust financial performance. In FY25, SAR Televenture posted revenue of ₹349.93 crore, EBITDA of ₹55.39 crore with a healthy margin of 15.83%, and profit after tax of ₹46.90 crore, resulting in a PAT margin of 13.40%.

This strong momentum carried into the first half of FY26, with revenue increasing to ₹241.76 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹45.49 crore, improving the margin to 18.82%, while PAT climbed to ₹36.26 crore, translating into a 15% margin.

