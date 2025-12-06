SAR Televenture raises ₹208.46 crore backed by Madhu Kela’s Founder Collective Fund, Choice Strategic Advisors

SAR Televenture share price: NSE SME stock SAR Televenture has announced a major fundraise of ₹208.46 crore through the preferential issue of convertible warrants, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The company—a fast-growing provider of integrated telecom infrastructure, including 4G/5G tower deployment and fibre networks—confirmed the development in a press release submitted to the exchanges on December 5, 2025.

The funds were raised at ₹207 per warrant, amounting to a total issuance of 1,00,70,500 warrants. The investment round attracted strong participation from marquee institutional backers, including the Founder Collective Fund (backed by Madhusudan Kela), Choice Strategic Advisors LLP, the Promoter Group, and several other investors.

Advertisement

₹ 208.46 Crore Fundraise Supported by Leading Investors According to the disclosure, the Founder Collective Fund and Choice Strategic Advisors each contributed close to ₹25 crore, while the Promoter Group invested approximately ₹82 crore. Additional investors collectively committed around ₹68 crore, reflecting broad-based confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

SAR Televenture said the new capital will strengthen its working capital position, support capital expenditure across its subsidiaries, and accelerate growth initiatives in its telecom and digital infrastructure businesses.

The company views this capital raise as strategically important, as it positions SAR Televenture to participate more aggressively in upcoming digital infrastructure opportunities. India’s accelerating demand for high-speed connectivity, telecom tower expansion, dense fibre networks and enterprise digital solutions is expected to create significant prospects in the coming years. With enhanced liquidity and increased investor backing, SAR Televenture aims to strengthen its execution capabilities and reinforce its competitive position in the telecom infrastructure ecosystem.

Advertisement

Founded in 2019, SAR Televenture has quickly evolved into a diversified provider of digital infrastructure. The company is registered with the Department of Telecommunications under the IP-I category and plays an active role in India's 4G and 5G rollout through tower deployment, fibre-to-the-home networks, enterprise broadband solutions and integrated smart-city services. These services include IoT-based systems, home automation, security surveillance, energy management and related digital infrastructure. Its UAE-based subsidiary adds further capability in fibre cable installation and network equipment supply, strengthening the company’s international presence

Commenting on the development, Managing Director Rahul Sahdev said the strong investor backing reflects confidence in the company's long-term strategy.

“This ₹208.46 crore fundraise will significantly strengthen our working capital, support CAPEX for subsidiaries, and accelerate operational expansion. We believe this capital infusion positions Sar Televenture for sustained growth and long-term value creation,” he said.

Advertisement

Financial Performance The company has also reported strong financial performance. For FY25, SAR Televenture recorded revenue of ₹349.93 crore, an EBITDA of ₹55.39 crore with a margin of 15.83%, and a profit after tax of ₹46.90 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 13.40%. The momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with revenue rising to ₹241.76 crore, EBITDA improving to ₹45.49 crore with a margin of 18.82%, and PAT reaching ₹36.26 crore, reflecting a 15% margin

SAR Televenture Share Performance The SME stock ended over 6% higher on Friday at ₹245.60 after the fundraise announcement. It has shed 23% in the last 1 year and over 4% in past 6 months. However, the small-cap stock has risen over 35% in last 3 months and over 36% in the past month. Just last week it rallied almost 20%.