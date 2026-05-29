NSE SME stock shows resilience against muted trend in Indian stock market

SAR Televenture share price rallied over 3% on Friday, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market today. The SME stock gained as much as 3.77% to ₹145.90 apiece on the NSE.
The rise in SAR Televenture share price today came after the company announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026.
SAR Televenture is a provider of integrated telecom infrastructure solutions including 4G/5G tower deployment, high-performance fiber networks, and end-to-end digital connectivity for residential and commercial developments.
SAR Televenture’s net profit in the second half of FY26 jumped 55% to ₹36.22 crore from ₹28.52 in the corresponding period of last financial year.
The company’s revenue from operations in H1FY26 grew 35% to ₹280.35 crore from ₹207.21 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Operational performance improved as EBITDA during the period under review increased 35% to ₹50.74 crore from ₹37.48 crore, while EBITDA margin grew by 1 basis point to 18.10% from 18.09%, YoY.
During the full financial year 2025-2026, the company’s net profit registered a growth of 55% YoY to ₹72.49 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 49% YoY to ₹522.11 crore.
At the operational front, EBITDA in FY26 grew by 62% YoY to ₹99.75 crore, with EBITDA margin improving by 148 bps to 19.10%.
“The growth was primarily driven by strong momentum in our 4G/5G telecom infrastructure business, rapid expansion in FTTH home passes, and increased project execution across key markets. During the year, we further strengthened our telecom tower portfolio, expanded fiber infrastructure capabilities, and enhanced our integrated digital connectivity solutions,” said Pankaj Nagpal, Managing Director of Sar Televenture.
With increasing demand for telecom infrastructure, enterprise connectivity, and broadband services, we remain focused on scalable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders, he added.
SAR Televenture share price has fallen over 7% in one month, and has declined more than 45% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The SME stock has plunged over 48% in one year.
At 1:20 PM, SAR Televenture share price was trading 1.28% lower at ₹138.80 apiece on the NSE.