NSE SME stock set for mainboard listing close to 52-week high after Q1FY27 results

Swaraj Suiting share price rose nearly 1% on Monday, 10 August, and hovered near its 52-week high after the company reported strong financial performance for the June quarter. Swaraj Suiting share price opened at ₹357.10 apiece on the NSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹361.95 and an intraday low of ₹354.55.
Swaraj Suiting reported a 138.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹183.37 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹76.78 crore in Q1FY26. The growth was driven by healthy demand, improved capacity utilisation and strong execution. EBITDA increased 46.8% YoY to ₹35.52 crore, with the EBITDA margin at 19.4%, supported by better operating leverage, cost optimisation and an improved product mix.
Net profit doubled to ₹16.22 crore, up 100.2% YoY from ₹8.10 crore in Q1FY26, while EPS increased 66.9% to ₹6.16 from ₹3.69.
The company said the Q1FY27 EBITDA margin is not directly comparable with Q1FY26, as the year-ago quarter benefited from inventory gains. The current margin of 19.4% remains within the company's guided range of 18–20%, reflecting a normalised business scenario based on its current capacities and product mix.
Swaraj Suiting said construction of its Ring Spinning Division, Open End Spinning Division and Technical Textiles Pilot Division is progressing as planned. Commercial production from these facilities is expected to commence by Q1FY28, thereby strengthening the company's manufacturing capabilities and further diversifying its product portfolio.
Swaraj Suiting has received NSE’s in-principle approval to migrate from the NSE Emerge (SME) platform to the Main Board. Subject to the completion of the regulatory process and receipt of final approvals, the company’s equity shares are expected to be listed and traded on the Main Boards of both the NSE and the BSE. The migration could help broaden the company’s investor base, improve stock liquidity and increase participation from institutional investors.
Separately, Swaraj Suiting recently informed the stock exchanges that it had received ₹20.50 crore under various Government Incentive Schemes. With this receipt, the company’s aggregate subsidy received over the past two months has increased to ₹27.54 crore, providing additional financial support for its growth and expansion initiatives.
Swaraj Suiting is a comprehensive textile producer located in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, involved in the production of grey fabrics, weaving, and the trading of fabrics and yarn. The company has consistently expanded its operations and strengthened its position within the textile value chain, resulting in significant growth in both revenue and profits.
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