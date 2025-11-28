NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to consider fundraise via issuance of preferential shares

SAR Televenture, in its regulatory filing today, November 28, informed investors that it has rescheduled the Board Meeting for the purpose of fundraising to December 5, 2025, due to the non-availability of directors.

The company had initially set the Board Meeting for today, November 28, to consider the proposal for the further issue of fresh equity shares on a preferential basis, along with any other matters, if applicable.

It further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the outcome of the board meeting, in accordance with the company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

SAR Televenture Q2 Performance Net profit of the firm more than doubled, soaring 127% YoY to ₹36.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). Revenue from operations surged 106.6% to ₹241.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹117 crore during Q2FY25.

Sequentially, the profit grew 27% from ₹28.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 16.7% from ₹207 crore in the previous quarter.

Last month, SAR Televenture signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% stakes in Blue Lotus Support Services Pvt Ltd and Whitefield Communications Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of ₹800 crore.

According to its exchange filing, the acquisition marks a major strategic milestone, strengthening SAR Televenture’s position in India’s rapidly expanding telecom infrastructure sector and significantly boosting its operational footprint in southern India.

The deal aligns with the company’s core strategy of offering end-to-end telecom infrastructure solutions, including tower management, fiber deployment, and network maintenance.

It also enables SAR Televenture’s entry into high-growth markets across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh—regions witnessing sharp increases in data usage and accelerated 5G rollouts.

SAR Televenture Stock Performance The company’s shares made a strong comeback in November, surging 22.45% and ending a long four-month losing streak that had resulted in a cumulative drop of 38%. The shares came under renewed selling pressure after reaching a fresh record high of ₹325.50 apiece.

Although the stock staged a strong recovery, it still trades 20% below its peak. While the short-term trend of the stock appears weak, its long-term trend remains attractive, as it has risen 270% over the last two years.

