NSE SME stock Simca Advertising jumps despite muted trends on Dalal Street

NSE SME stock Simca Advertising jumped over 6% to ₹144.10 apiece in Thursday's trading session despite weak trends on Dalal Street. The stock had closed at ₹136.15 in the previous trade.

Mirroring weakness across global markets amid persistent uncertainty in West Asia and continued foreign institutional selling, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower.

In early trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 229.69 points to 74,139.32, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 66.30 points to 23,339.00.

Simca Advertising recent business updates On 3 June, Simca Advertising said that the company will hold an earnings call on 8 June at 2 pm to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Earnings Conference Call for investors is being scheduled on June 08, 2026 at 02:00 P.M (IST) to discuss the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

SIMCA Advertising announced its Q4 and FY26 results on May 29, 2026, reporting a strong financial performance. The company’s annual revenue surged 74.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,272.22 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled, rising 125.3% YoY to ₹16.62 crore. For the fourth quarter alone, net profit came in at ₹166.16 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin improved by 430 basis points to 18.4%, up from 14.1% a year earlier. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose sharply to ₹22.78 crore from ₹10.12 crore in FY25,

""FY26 marks a defining milestone in SIMCA Advertising's journey as we successfully transitioned into a publicly listed company while delivering our strongest-ever financial performance. Revenue grew by nearly 75% and profitability more than doubled reflecting the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. More importantly, these results validate our strategic transformation from a traditional outdoor advertising company into a scalable media infrastructure platform powered by premium assets, digital innovation and long-standing client relationships and continued expansion across key markets," said Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of SIMCA Advertising Limited.

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Simca Advertising share price trend Simca Advertising share price, which made its stock market debut on 15 May, 2026, has remained negative.

The stock has fallen 8% in a week. Simca Advertising shares listed at ₹156 per share, a 14.5% discount to the IPO price.