NSE stock king of unlisted universe; monthly turnover tops $300 mn
Summary
- From family offices of ultra high networth individuals to private equity funds, investors want a share of NSE’s growing market share pie.
Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s biggest bourse, are among the most sought-after among unlisted companies, with the average monthly turnover topping $300 million in off-market trading, wealth managers and investment bankers said.
