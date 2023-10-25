NSE stock king of unlisted universe; monthly turnover tops $300 mn

NSE commenced operations in 1994 and is today the largest exchange of India with more than 50 million unique investors registered on its platform. As of FY22, it has nearly 100% market share in the equity derivatives segment, while market share in equity cash segment is 93%, according to an IIFL Securities report. NSE is also the world’s largest derivative exchange (traded volumes) for the last three years. Around 200,000 real-time orders are processed per second and it has 31.2 million active clients. It has 116 million active demat accounts. NSE has 93% share in the cash market and 100% market share in equity F&O. It has 97% market share in currency options.